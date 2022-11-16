Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

Strategic Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Strategic Oil & Gas

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.

