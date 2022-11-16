Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Trading 0% Higher

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.61. 2,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.
Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (HECO)
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.