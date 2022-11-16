Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Trading 0% Higher

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.61. 2,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.