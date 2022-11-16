Streakk (STKK) Price Hits $274.24

Streakk (STKK) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $581,595.51 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $274.24 or 0.01656591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 293.63347647 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $705,939.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

