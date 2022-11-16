Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Stryker by 35.0% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 36,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 13.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 63,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,848,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

SYK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.45. 13,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.12. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

