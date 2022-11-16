Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lessened by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Stryker by 307.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $221.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

