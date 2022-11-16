Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $262,725.78 and approximately $43.91 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00073247 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $69.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

