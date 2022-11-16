Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Sunland Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.
Sunland Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.
Sunland Group Company Profile
