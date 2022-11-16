Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Stories

