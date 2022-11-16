Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt Sells 6,800 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $36.08.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,276,000 after buying an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,296 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,612,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.