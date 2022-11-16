Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Surrozen Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Surrozen stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 16,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,708. The company has a market cap of $43.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen
Surrozen Company Profile
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surrozen (SRZN)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.