Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Surrozen stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 16,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,708. The company has a market cap of $43.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Surrozen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in Surrozen by 3,102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 757,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

