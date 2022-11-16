SVB Leerink Comments on Genmab A/S’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GMAB. William Blair began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Genmab A/S to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.62.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $43.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

