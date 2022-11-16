Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2022 – Synchronoss Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $4.60.

11/14/2022 – Synchronoss Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2022 – Synchronoss Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.75.

11/4/2022 – Synchronoss Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2022 – Synchronoss Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $5.25 to $3.50.

10/12/2022 – Synchronoss Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNCR opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.89 million, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 965,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 11,671,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 133,117 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,305 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 1,075,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 279,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

