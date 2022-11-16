Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 280 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $315.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

