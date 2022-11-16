Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,896 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 94,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

