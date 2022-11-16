Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $843,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $43.62.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.62.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

