Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.27 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,228 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24.

