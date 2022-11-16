Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.35 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average is $141.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

