Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $243.45 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

