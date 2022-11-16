Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Allan E. Kamensky Sells 663 Shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

SNV opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

