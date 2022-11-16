Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 212 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

MSCI stock opened at $503.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.68. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

