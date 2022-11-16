Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,391 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

NYSE:COF opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $108.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

