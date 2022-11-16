Synovus Financial Corp Sells 590 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,735 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $232.30 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.48.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

