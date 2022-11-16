Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.90.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.