Synthetix (SNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $558.05 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $558.05 million and approximately $35.32 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00010992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002770 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00575325 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.23 or 0.29967733 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 306,389,870 coins and its circulating supply is 305,665,962 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.