Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $24.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.73. 561,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.46. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $267.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

