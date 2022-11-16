Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Target Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $267.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.46. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Target by 61.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

