Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 935 ($10.99) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TATE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 880 ($10.34) to GBX 780 ($9.17) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.52) to GBX 850 ($9.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 853.75 ($10.03).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

TATE stock opened at GBX 707.20 ($8.31) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 694.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 745.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,786.67. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 624.40 ($7.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 814.90 ($9.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.