Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tecogen in a report issued on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Tecogen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tecogen’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Tecogen Price Performance

TGEN opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.72. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

