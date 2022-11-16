Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 2,245 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,249,000 after purchasing an additional 303,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,382,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,304,000 after purchasing an additional 376,985 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

