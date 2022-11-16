Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 128 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,395,808,000 after acquiring an additional 183,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,214,000 after acquiring an additional 85,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $210.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

