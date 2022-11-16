Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 97 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of STZ opened at $243.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

