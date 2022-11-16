Tectonic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.