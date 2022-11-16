Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $673,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,531 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in HP by 0.6% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 358,300 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HP by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,853 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

