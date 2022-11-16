Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 910 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,873 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,066 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

