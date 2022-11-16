Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Shares of COP opened at $134.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.92. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

