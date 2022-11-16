Teladoc Health (TDOC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) recently:

10/31/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00.

10/27/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $30.00.

10/27/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00.

10/25/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Teladoc Health was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/21/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $35.00.

9/27/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 109,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $137.96.

Get Teladoc Health Inc alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,845 shares of company stock valued at $216,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 456.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 66.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 128.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.