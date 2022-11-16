Teladoc Health (TDOC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) recently:
- 10/31/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00.
- 10/27/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $30.00.
- 10/27/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00.
- 10/25/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2022 – Teladoc Health was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 10/21/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $35.00.
- 9/27/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 109,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $137.96.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 456.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 66.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 128.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.