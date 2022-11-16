Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Up 19.0% in October

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 2.8 %

TDS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 4,124,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,953,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,800,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after purchasing an additional 50,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 395,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

