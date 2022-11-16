Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 34,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,954,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

TDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

