Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 34,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,954,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 4.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.