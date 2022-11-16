Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TMPL stock opened at GBX 230.43 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £734.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 195.20 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 255.86 ($3.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.09.
