Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TMPL stock opened at GBX 230.43 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £734.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 195.20 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 255.86 ($3.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.09.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

