Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 105,719 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,527,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

