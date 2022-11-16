Terra Classic (LUNC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $157.39 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $157.39 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010092 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00017147 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006059 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008263 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,879,899,842,283 coins and its circulating supply is 6,005,477,125,655 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
