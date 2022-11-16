Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Short Interest Update

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

LLAP remained flat at $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,344. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLAP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terran Orbital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $201,560.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,061,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,722 shares of company stock worth $589,841.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $90,857,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $36,097,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

