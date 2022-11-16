Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is AIA Group Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,082 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.3% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.49. The stock had a trading volume of 156,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,039. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.18. The company has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

