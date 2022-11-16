Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $175.10. The company had a trading volume of 37,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18. The company has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

