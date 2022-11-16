Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $177.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 26.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.3% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

