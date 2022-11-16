Thames Capital Management LLC Invests $9.53 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,000. IQVIA comprises 3.8% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.69.

IQV traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.52.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

