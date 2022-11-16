The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 8.0% in October

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 14,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES remained flat at $27.78 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 38,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,080. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. AES’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that AES will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

