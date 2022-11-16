The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 39,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,243 shares of company stock worth $37,140,656. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

