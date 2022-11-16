The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 23,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 191,487 shares.The stock last traded at $71.70 and had previously closed at $72.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $41,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

