The Gabelli Utility Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

GUT stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.